Choreographer Punit Pathak is getting married to fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh today. The couple got engaged during the lockdown and recently announced their wedding date on social media. Both Punit and Nidhi have decided to keep it a low key wedding with only members of the family and a few close friends in attendance. Also Read - Zambian Woman Sues Boyfriend For Wasting Her Time As He Didn’t Propose Marriage After 8 Years of Dating

Punit, who rose to fame with his performance as a participant in the dance reality show Dance India Dance is on cloud nine. He has been making many lovely posts on Instagram for Nidhi, expressing his love and how he just can’t wait for the moment when they will be declared man and wife. In his special announcement a few days back, Punit wrote, “A date that will be with us forever. A date that will change us forever. The beginning of a new chapter.” Also Read - Niharika-Chaitanya's Mehendi Ceremony Pics And Videos: Pawan Kalyan Joins The Festivities, Wedding to Take Place Today

Punit and Nidhi make a beautiful couple and the pictures from their lockdown engagement went viral in August this year. While Nidhi looked stunning in a yellow saree and a traditional red dupatta, Punit too looked dapper in his sherwani.

The choreographer-turned-actor was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi. He has been a constant part of Remo D’Souza’s dance troupe and has also served as a judge on many dance-based reality shows. He also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Plus, Dance Champions, India’s Next Superstars, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 among others.

We wish the best to the couple. Stay tuned to this space for their wedding coverage!