CID Returns: Actor Shivaji Satam, known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular TV series CID, has a fresh update on the comeback of the show. In his latest interview with a daily, the actor mentioned that the talks are on regarding the new season of the show and the makers are trying to create it in a different format. However, he added, there's nothing concrete in place yet.

Satam spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "Producers are talking to revive C.I.D. in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It's still in the air." The actor is a popular face in the Marathi theatre and film industry. He has also worked in films like Nayak and Vaastav among others. He was also recently seen in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba which featured Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. However, he has no qualms in saying he's not getting enough offers.

The CID actor has spent a lot of time in the industry and he considers it a loss of both the industry and the audience that good actors are not getting good roles to play these days. "I won't say that I am getting many offers. There are one or two offers that are not interesting as well. But we can't do anything. It's my bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. It's a loss on both sides. As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors," he explained.

While the offers are fewer, he says he’s eager to reprise his role in the new season of CID if he’s approached for the same. Shivaji Satam said, “Tomorrow (if) C.I.D. starts again, I’ll be right in the front to do the project. I’m not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home.”

Do you want to see his intense performance on-screen again?