TV actor Sulagana Panigrahi married comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath in a traditional wedding ceremony on December 9. The couple took to social media on Saturday morning to share the pictures from the wedding and the reception. Both Biswa and Sulagna looked absolutely beautiful dressed in traditional wedding outfits. While the bride wore a pink lehenga, the groom was dressed in a beige sherwani. Also Read - Sana Khan Talks About Marrying Anas Sayed For The First Time, Calls Him The Answer of Her Prayers

The comedian made an interesting caption with the post as he shared the picture from his wedding. He wrote, “Biswa Married Aadmi” and put a heart emoji alongside Sulagna’s name on Instagram as his comedian friends took to the comment sections to congratulate them. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Real Life 'Vivah'? Bride Meets With An Accident Just Before Wedding, Groom Stands by Her & Marries Her

Biswa is popular for his comedy skills, creating Amazon Prime Video series Laakhon Mein Ek that features Shweta Tripathi, and judging reality show Comicstaan on the platform. Sulagna is popular for her roles in TV shows Amber Dhara, Do Saheliyaan, and Bidaai, and movies like Raid, Murder 2, Ishq Wala Love, and Guru Dakshina among others.

While sharing a picture from their pheras, Sulagna too wrote an interesting caption that read, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it’s gonna be a fun ride😍 We married now @biswakalyanrath 😳😳😳Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sulagna Panigrahi (@sulagna03)

Both Biswa and Sulagna look all stunning together and we wish them the best!