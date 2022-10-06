Parag Kansara dies of heart attack: Comedian Parag Kansara passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 51 when he took his last breath. The Indian comedy world, which was struggling to deal with the news of Raju Srivastava’s passing away, is heartbroken after hearing about Kansara’s death. Comedian Sunil Pal took to social media to express his disappointment and offer his condolences to his family members.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Can be Removed From Ventilator Today, Says Sunil Pal

ANOTHER COMEDIAN DIES AFTER RAJU SRIVASTAVA

In an Instagram video that is now going viral, Pal is seen talking about the demise of many comedians in the recent past. He says his friends and the comedy world hadn't even come to the terms with Raju Srivastava's death when the news of Parag dying of a heart attack came out. "Namaskar friends! Another bad news, one that has wrenched our hearts, came from the industry of comedy. Our sixth companion from Laughter Challenge, Parag Kansara is dead. He used to do his comedy pieces by the name Ulta Soch. He used to think of things in a different way and made us laugh. He is dead. What is happening to the world of comedy? Who cast an evil eye on the world of comedy? (sic)," he says in the video.

He remembers Kansara as a hearty and hardworking man who would support his entire family by doing all kinds of odd jobs apart from comedy. “He was a great artist – Gujarati was his mother tongue and he lived in Vadodara. He was a part-time magician, did odd jobs and often took all responsibilities for kids for functions. He had worked in the circus as well. Please pray for his soul and his family (sic),” he adds in the video.

Parag had participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava, Ahsaan Qureshi, Naveen Prabhakar and Bhagwant Mann in the year 2005. He was seen in many movies and TV shows later. May his soul rest in peace!