Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Bharti Singh is set to provide more than just laughs. Singh and her writer husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are expecting their first child in 2022, according to Hindustan Times. The pregnancy is confirmed by a close friend of the couple. Singh is already on leave and has put her professional commitments on hold for the time being.

The comedy queen will return to work in a few days. Bharti was supposed to return to Kapil Sharma's comedy show this week after taking a sabbatical to work on her game show. Bharti Singh was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, did neither confirm nor denied the good news. She stated that she'd tell about it when the time is appropriate, as such things cannot be kept secret for long. While hubby Haarsh was unavailable for comment.

In a dance reality show, Bharti and Harsh disclosed their plans to start a family, but coronavirus foiled their plans. The couple, who married in 2017, just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Watch this space for more updates on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh!