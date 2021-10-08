Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla left fans, family, and friends shocked with his sudden demise. While the actor reportedly died in sleep, it is still hard to believe for fans that such a talented actor is no more among us. A month after his death, Sidharth Shukla has been posthumously honoured with the ‘Popular actor (male) in web series’ award for his OTT debut Broken But Beautiful 3. This has left fans emotional and teary-eyed. Several fans took to Twitter, expressing their love for the late actor and celebrating his achievement. ‘Congratulations Sidharth Shukla’ was trending at number 2 on Twitter.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Steps Out For The First Time After Sidharth Shukla's Death, SidNaaz Fans Trend 'Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz'

“Let’s celebrate his success. Don’t forget to use #SidharthShukIa hashtag.. you are one In the..million @sidharth_shukla CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “A beautifully flawed character #AgastyaRao we have seen myriad of emotions and shades, versatile and effortless. It’s the result of ur dedication and hardwork.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Was Sidharth Shukla's 'Jaan': Kushal Tandon Makes SidNaaz Fans go Super Emotional

‘Congrats Sidharth Shukla’ Trends On Twitter

CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA for winning one more title.

One more diamond is added to your crown 👑.

Hope u are enjoying this from Heaven..

LOVE YOU BHAI..#SidharthShukIa — Gaurav Sharma (@_gauravsharma_1) October 8, 2021

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill To Finally Resume Work After Sidharth Shukla's Death, To Join Hosla Rakh Sets From THIS Date

Congrats @sidharth_shukla ❤️✨you r the only one who deserved it jaan.

There is nothing to pray except that Rita maa could have a smile or proud moment when she got to know about ur award. She don’t deserve to b sad. Congratulations @SaritaTanwar#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/2sYMrAdRRS — Kanika Sharma (@It_Is_My_Place) October 8, 2021

So proud my love u deserve this nd mouch more…❤❤❤💫💫💫

CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/VIHcIgf9GC — Sidnaaz_Fairytale ❤ (@SidnaazFairyta1) October 8, 2021

Sidharth Shukla made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 which was released earlier this year. Siddharth created a huge fan base for his character Agastya Rao and paired along with Sonia Rathee who was playing the role of Rumi Desai for the series. The story depicted how Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai were different from each other but could not prevent falling in love.

Sidharth passed away due to a cardiac attack in the wee hours of September 2. He was 40.