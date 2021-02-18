Actor Courtney Cox, who played the popular character of Monica Geller in the iconic ’90s series FRIENDS, just broke the internet once again. This time, she tried her hands at a piano and played the ever-so-popular FRIENDS theme. Also Read - Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Viral Video of Monkeys Sharing & Eating Cake is The Sweetest Thing on Internet Today | Watch

On Wednesday night (in India), Cox took to Instagram to post a video of herself doing a piano cover of the FRIENDS theme song 'I'll Be There For You'. The actor played The Rembrandts track while musician Joel Taylor took over the guitar and together, they created a stunning do-et. The caption of her Instagram post that has now gone viral read, "How'd I do? #friends #pianocover 🎥 @jadeehlers 🎸 @thisisjoeltaylor Let me know what I should learn next below 👇" (sic)

While the world went gaga listening to Monica recreating the magic of the FRIENDS theme, several celebs from all across the world couldn’t resist expressing their excitement. International football icon David Beckham just went ‘OMG OMG’ while commenting on the video.

Cox has been very enthusiastic in recreating FRIENDS-related scenes, dialogue and now the theme as well. Earlier in November, the actor reenacted a scene from the classic Thanksgiving episode of the show in which she dances with a turkey on her head.

So are you tuning in to FRIENDS right away?