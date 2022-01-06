Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its grand finale. However, weeks before the same, the coronavirus scare has hit the controversial reality show. If reports are to be believed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was not well following which she had to undergo an RT-PCR test. Reportedly, the actor was showing some symptoms of coronavirus. The makers of the show arranged immediate testing for her and for the rest of the housemates.Also Read - Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID Positive With Mild Symptoms

While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, an Instagram handle called Mr Khabri shared the development. "#BreakingNews #DevoleenaBhattacharjee undergo Covid Test as she was feeling sick for a long time. #Biggboss15 #BB15 #Mr_khabri," one of the post read. Another post on the handle claimed, "#BREAKING All #BiggBoss15 Contestants undergone Covid Test. Their RT-PCR will come late at night. #Biggboss15 #BB15 #Mr_khabri."

For the unversed, all possible measures were taken to avoid any coronavirus related scare. Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, contestants had to go through a mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days. Even the special guests who grace the show on weekends are not allowed to meet the inmates in person.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the tentative grand finale date for Bigg Boss 15 is January 16, 2022. Contestants who have already won the ‘Ticket To Finale’ are Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Abhijeet Bichukale are still fighting to enter the finale week.

