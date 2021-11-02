Bigg Boss 15 Latest News: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, the viewers saw a huge verbal spat between contestants Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal during a task. The calm and chivalrous Simba, who is usually not seen retaliating until provoked to the core, went all out and showed his wild side when he pushed Umar Riaz into the pool. Simba’s reaction was a counter-attack on Umar when the latter his mother, and dragged her into the game.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Gets Physical With Umar Riaz, Angry Fans Trend ‘Evict Simba’

Simba has been single-handedly raised by his mother emotionally very attached to his mother. The actor who has been single-handedly raised by his mother could not tolerate the fact that his mother was dragged into an argument in the show and he acted violently. Not just that, Umar also began to comment on his career once again. He told Simba, “Daily soap ka hero bataayega mera auda kya hai (Now a daily soap actor will tell me about my position!).” Earlier in the show, he had made another comment on Simba’s career by telling him, “TV serial ki school se padhai karke aya hai.” Check out how this has upset Simba’s fans who think that Umar has been constantly shaming him for no reason. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Slam Ieshaan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal For Not Being Themselves -Watch

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra –Tejasswi Prakash's Relationship is Not Genuine, Says Akasa Singh

I choose #SimbaNagpal when kundri can do violence & still in house why not Simba should be excused. When #PratikSehajpal was pinned down by karan, umar was laughing & supporting him. So he mustn’t escalate this. Jab antakwadi kaha tab issue ni banaya ab jaanbujhkar issue bnya — ♥️❣️❣️Minnie❣️❣️♥️ (@DoctorMeenakshi) November 2, 2021

SIMBA KA JOSH#SimbaNagpal a — Shay143 (@i43_shay) November 2, 2021

He z so cute & innocent @SimbaNagpal7 ❤️❤️❤️ #SimbaNagpal aisy hi rehna — Faiza (@iamfaixa) November 2, 2021

Perfect line sote hue sher ko jagaaya h ab parinaam bhi bhukto #SimbaNagpal — simba_nagpal_kingdom (@simbaXkingdom) November 2, 2021

During a task earlier, Simba had commented on Umar’s participation in Bigg Boss by telling him that he is here because of the popularity of his brother Asim Riaz who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss season 13. That really upset Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to rant against Simba.

Meanwhile, the show is going to be more excited for the viewers with more wild entries into the house. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!