Mumbai: The latest episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is going to feature choreographer and director Remo D'Souza as the special guest. The channel released a new promo from the show which is going to premiere this Saturday.

Remo, who recently suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an angioplasty, got emotional as he saw a performance dedicated to the entire medical episode from his life. However, what made fans even more emotional was how fellow judge Dharmesh Yelande reacted to it. Dharmesh considers Remo as his mentor and he was one of the first people to have rushed to the hospital when the latter was admitted. As seen in the clip, Dharmesh mentions how he would always pray for Remo's wellbeing and would want something to happen to him and not to his mentor.

"Bhagwaan ko yahi pray karuga ki aage agar kuch ho, pehle mujhe ho… phir unko ho. Vahan tak pohche hi nahi," said Dharmesh. The fans were quick to express just how much they respect and love both Remo and Dharmesh, and seeing their beautiful bonding is absolutely heartwarming. One social media user wrote, "Ayse students sabko mile 😢", while another wrote, "So emotional … but so beautiful. ❤️❤️". An Instagram user left a big note for the trio of Dharmesh, Remo and Raghav Juyal that read, "You can see the emotions in Dharmesh and Raghav God forbid if something had happened to Remo sir. I think Dharmesh would probably be broken for the rest of his life because Dharmesh and Raghav really looks up to Remo" (sic).

Dance Deewane 3 also features Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kala as the judges. Apart from Remo, the episode is also going to see Parineeti Chopra as one of the guests. The actor has begun the promotions for her upcoming movie Saina and she visited the sets to promote the same.

