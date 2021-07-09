Mumbai: TV actor Shagufta Ali recently opened up about facing financial trouble for the past four years. Now, in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, she will be seen appearing on the dance reality show and talking about the financial woes and personal struggles. She also opened up about how she has exhausted her all-life savings leaving everyone teary-eyed. In the latest promo, while Bharti Singh is seen giving her a hug, judge Madhuri Dixit donates her the cheque of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Dance Deewane team.Also Read - Shagufta Ali Reaches Out to Sonu Sood For Financial Help After CINTAA Offers Negligible Amount

In the new promo of Dance Deewane 3, Shagufta is heard saying, “In the last 36 years of my career, 32 years went really well. I struggled a lot, worked hard, and took care of myself and my family. However, for the last four years, I auditioned a lot but nothing worked out. During that time, the issue with my leg worsened due to diabetes. It also affected my eyes.” Also Read - Senior TV Actor Shagufta Ali Facing Financial Crisis, Is Losing Eyesight And Needs Money For Treatment

She then broke into tears and added, “I couldn’t endure the struggle I had to face in the past four years. This industry is my home. I have given my 36 years to it.” Also Read - Raveena Tandon's Hot Dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani Mesmerises Everyone on Dance Deewane 3 | Viral Video

As Madhuri Dixit hands over her the cheque, the actor said, “You said that you didn’t have anything to even sell. So, the Dance Deewane team would like to do something for you. This is a cheque of Rs 5 lakh from the team.” Emotional Shagufta then said, “Thank you so much. I have no words.”

Watch Here:

Earlier, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had come forward to help her and has donated a ‘generous amount’ to Shagufta. Confirming the same to Pinkvilla, Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit said, “When I found out about Shagufta Ali’s financial troubles, I reached out to her to know how we can help her. After understanding her plight, I spoke to Rohit Shetty who immediately agreed to help Shagufta ji. He has donated a generous amount, and we are really thankful to him for that. I am reaching out to more people from the industry, and I have got a good response so far.”

Shafugta Ali also expressed her gratitude towards Rohit Shetty and told Pinkvilla, “It was done immediately, and I am very very obliged. I am so grateful and so thankful to him. God bless him for whatever he has done for me. He has never met me, we have never ever come face to face, I have never spoken to him on the phone, and he went all out and did something like this. I am absolutely grateful.” The actor had revealed to PTI that she has received aid from her colleagues from the industry including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star Sumeet Raghavan, Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh and Neena Gupta, her co-star, and director of Saans.