Umergaon: Sidharth Shukla is all set to get his romantic hero mode on as he features as a guest on Dance Deewane 3. The Bigg Boss 13 winner will be seen promoting his latest web series Broken But Beautiful 3 on the dance reality show. The actor will also be seen recreating and grooving with judge Madhuri Dixit on her iconic songs and scenes.

In the latest video shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Sidharth and Madhuri recreate the iconic scene from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, where Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri romance with his popular dialogue 'aur paas'.

While Madhuri looks ravishing in a red saree teamed up with a couple of accessories and dey makeup, Sidharth looks hot in a black shirt with upper buttons loosened up.

Watch Video Here:

Earlier, a video of Sidharth and Madhuri went viral where they can be seen dancing on Ram Lakhan song ‘Tere Naam Liya’.

The duo will be reuniting on-screen after almost eight years. They last worked together on the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6, where Sidharth was one of the contestants while Madhuri was a judge.

Dance Deewan e 3 launched in February with Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande as judges and Raghav Juyal as the host. The one-of-a-kind show allows dancers of all age groups to compete on one stage – below 15, till 30 and above 35. After shootings were stalled in Maharasht6ra, the team shifted their base to Umergaon.