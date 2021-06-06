Kolkata: Biki Das, who was the second runner up of Dance India Dance season four, met with an accident on Friday night (June 4) as per the Times of India report. He was unemployed for quite some time and was forced to work as a food delivery boy in Kolkata. Reportedly, he was working on Friday night when a bike hit him. He was driving a two-wheeler and was on his way from Jodhpur Park to Ranikuti, South Kolkata. After the accident, his wife Sangeeta filed an FIR on June 5 at the Lake police station and they are investigating the matter now. Also Read - Dance India Dance 7: Unreal Crew Won, Members Reveal They Got Into a Physical Fight During Rehearsals



As per hospital sources, he was rushed to the hospital in an injured state and has broken his ribs and suffered other injuries. Fortunately, he is out of danger now and doctors have advised him to take complete rest, as per the TOI report.

Baki Das took part in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance 4 in 2014 and emerged as the second runner-up. He used to work as a dance mentor and also performed on stage shows. However, after the pandemic hit the country and lockdown was imposed, Baki got out of his job as stage shows were not happening anymore. Biki then started working as a food delivery boy from this week onwards. He managed to impress the judges with his consistently good performances in Dance India Dance.