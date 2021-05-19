Mumbai: TV actor Deepika Singh, who is seen in Diya Aur Bati Hum was brutally trolled by netizens for dancing in the rain around fallen trees in the streets of Mumbai amid Cyclone Tauktae. Deepika had shared photos and videos on Instagram featuring her dancing in the rain caused by the cyclone. In one of her posts, the actor is seen striking a pose holding the fallen trees while enjoying the rains. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi Announces Rs 1,000 Crore For Gujarat; Rs 2 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased

Deepika Singh captioned: “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass.. Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember. the #cyclonetauktae ! #staysafe #stayhome #fullmadness

📸: @rohitraj.goyal ♥️🌴” Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi Lands in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Takes Aerial Survey of Worst-hit Areas

Soon after the posts were shared, she was trolled, slammed. Several users wrote, ‘Bimaar Ho Jaogi’, others said, “Don’t promote these types of videos…. it was not good to be outside…”. Also Read - PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Diu Today After Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Trail of Destruction

Check out Deepika’s post:

Meanwhile, six persons were killed in Maharashtra’s Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ while three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea, a government statement and officials said on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm. As Mumbai and other coastal areas continued to be battered with heavy rains, over 12,000 people were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas. These include 8,380 people in Raigad, 3,896 in Ratnagiri and 144 in Sindhudurg districts.