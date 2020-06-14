Television actor Deepika Singh’s mother, who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital with the help of the Delhi government. Sharing her gratitude and thanking them for the same, she took to social media and wrote, “Thank you to Delhi Govt and health minister for the immediate response to my tweet and video. Finally, my mother got admission to Sir Gangaram Hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery.” Also Read - Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's Help

Earlier, she took to social media to share a video where she can be seen asking for help after her mother tested COVID-19 positive. In the video, she revealed that Lady Hardinge Medical College has not handed reports of her mother which made it difficult for the family to get her admitted to the hospital. She sought urgent assistance and wrote, “My mom has been diagnosed with COVID positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help.”



The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame revealed that her mother had fever and lost her sense of taste so the family decided to get her tested and her reports came positive. In the video, she said, “My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do.”