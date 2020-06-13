Television actor Deepika Singh, best known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has sought help from the Delhi government after her mother tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, she shared a video and revealed that Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College has not handed over the reports to her parents, making it difficult for her mother to get admitted to the hospital and get the treatment for coronavirus. She also added that she has a joint family of 45 members and everyone is at a risk. Also Read - Especially Concerned About Impact of COVID-19 on Women, Children: WHO

Seeking for urgent assistance, she tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wrote, “My mom has been diagnosed with COVID positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help.” Also Read - Delhi Tops Highest Single-day Spike of COVID-19; Over 2000 Cases, 71 Deaths in 24 Hours

In the video, Deepika shared that her mother had a fever and lost the sense of taste so the family decided to get her tested and her reports came positive. She revealed that since they do not have a hard copy of reports, no hospital is ready to admit her mother. She also added that no authorities or doctors have reached out to them and they don’t know what the next course of action is.

Diya Aur Baati actor said, “My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do.”