Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down on a game show while talking about her past relationship. Devoleena was joined by Jasmin Bhasin, Terence Lewis, and Jay Bhanushali in the show which is hosted by star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. While answering a question about 'men ghosting women in a relationship', Devoleena choked up and mentioned a relationship of 6-7 years in which the man betrayed her.

In a clip from Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2 that's now going viral on social media, Riteish asks the contestants, "What per cent of people believe that after committing to a relationship, men disappear more than women?" While Jay and Terence say 60 per cent of men do that in a relationship, Devoleena and Jasmin stick to 50 per cent.

During the same time, Terence asks Devoleena if she has had an experience where the man feared committing to her in a relationship. The actor says, "Mere liye toh yeh question hi galat hai kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ladke pehli baat toh commitment hi nahi dete. Agar galti se de bhi diya, toh uske baad toh matlab abhi kaise bhi jaan bachao (First of all, this question is not right because men are scared of commitment. Second, even if they do for that rare time, they immediately start thinking about how to get out of it now)." She adds, "I was in that relationship for almost six-seven years." As tears well up in her eyes, Devoleena continues to say, "No, no, I don't want to talk about it." She then asks to take a break as tears roll down her eyes.

Later, Genelia and Jasmin try to console her as she gathers herself again to continue with the show.

Devoleena is popular as the ‘Gopi Bahu’ of television. She then joined Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh among others in Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena will be seen in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 as well as a special guest.