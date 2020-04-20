Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who recently participated in Bigg Boss 13 has hit the buzz once again for all the right reasons. The popular television star has adopted two families to support during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Several social media users shared how Devoleena has donated to two families and has adopted them for a month to provide for their food and other necessities. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Files Complaint After Receiving Obscene Clip Post Her Comments on Sidnaaz Music Video

Screenshots of Devoleena's contribution to the families have been doing the rounds on Twitter. People who have received help from the Saath Nibhana Sathiya actor have praised her on social media for showing generosity and extreme kindness in the times when we all need the same. Check out these posts:

Can’t express how much we owe to u @Devoleena_23& @veerakunaparedy

Yesterday my brother’s wife was admitted in hospital for delivery at that time she needed O- ve blood group.blood wasn’t available in hospital. It’s Quite impossible to get that because of during lock down (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yclQaoEZaA — Ramya123 (@Ramya_Devoleena) April 5, 2020

This is not the first time when Devoleena has led by example in spreading love and care for others. The actor assisted in providing a rare blood group to a pregnant woman. The woman’s sister-in-law took to Twitter and posted the picture of the newborn while thanking Devoleena for her kind gesture. She mentioned how it would have been nearly impossible if the actor hadn’t pitched in at the right time to make the arrangements.

Other TV actors are also doing their best by contributing to various charities and the government funds to fight COVID-19. Kapil Sharma recently donated an amount of Rs 50 lakh while Arjun Bijlani contributed Rs 5 lakh. Maniesh Paul and others have also done their bit to ensure that we are all in this together.