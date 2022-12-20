Devoleena Bhattacharjee Breaks Silence on Marrying Shanwaz in Low-Key Wedding: ‘Sab Dikhawa’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a court wedding with her beau and gym trainer Shanwaz last week. Amid a lot of chatter around her hush-hush wedding, she says it was her decision not to go big on her wedding day and show that she has money to make it look royal.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Breaks Silence on Marrying Shanwaz in Low-Key Wedding 'Sab Dikhawa'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her wedding: Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee talked about getting married in a hush-hush ceremony without any extravaganza. The popular TV actor spoke for the first time after her wedding to her beau and gym trainer Shanwaz. Devoleena said she didn’t want to invest in materialistic things just to show the world that she has money. The actor said she was happy to get married to the man of her dreams and wanted to keep it low profile.

Devoleena, who had a court marriage with Shanwaz last week, spoke to Zoom and mentioned that she performed all the wedding rituals. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that she didn’t believe in the idea of spending her or her husband’s hard-earned money into making things look ‘royal’.

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE ON MARRYING SHANWAZ: DIDN’T WANT TO SHOW I HAVE MONEY

Devoleena said, “I feel that with a celebrity tag comes the responsibility to guide society. We are said to have the power to set trends and the grand wedding is all about the waste of money. I feel so… sab dikhawa (it is all show-off). I didn’t feel the need to show that I have money, I can make things royal. All I feel is my husband and me, or our parents have really worked hard to earn that money, so we need to invest in something worthy.”

The actor added that the day becomes ‘big’ only when one has the blessings of the family and the love of friends. She said she would rather invest the money in the NGO that she runs instead of spending on her wedding for the world. “And I want the youth to understand that showing off, and wasting money just to make ‘the day’ look big is a dumb thought… ‘The day’ is big when you achieve the blessings of your family, and the company of your friends while you marry the perfect soul. And yes, we performed every ritual and had fun,” she said.

Devoleena and Shanwaz dated for sometime before deciding to get married. The duo also made their first public appearance at an event on Monday evening. The two looked happy together. Our best wishes to the newlyweds!