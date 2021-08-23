Mumbai: TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Vahu is a true version of bahu to babes transformation. On her birthday, she dropped her sizzling video clad in a sexy yellow bikini teamed up with a black and white sarong neatly wrapped around her waist. In the viral video, she can be seen flaunting her belly dancing moves on the latest Instagram trend.Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns Up The Heat With Her Belly Dance Video, Fans Say 'Gopi Bahu Ye Kya'

In the video, she can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in halter-neck yellow bikini teamed up with matching briefs and a monochrome sarong. She left her hair natural and open as she placed a flower behind her one of the ear. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup, kohl in the eyes, and a dash of lipstick. Also Read - Nia Sharma Apologises Devoleena Bhattacharjee After Twitter Fight Over Pearl V Puri Rape Case, Read Full Message

She captioned it, “Be limitlesssss….And hence I am continuing with the legacy of the trend. (sic)” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Case: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mentions POSCO And Victim-Shaming as More Stars Support Naagin Actor

Watch Video Here:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena also shared a slew of her bikini pictures and fans were bowled over. She is also seen taking a dip in the pool as she enjoys her birthday. She wrote, “My life is better with every year of living it. Cheers to life. (sic)”

Meanwhile, She was last seen in the new season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and also participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy of Eijaz Khan, who had to leave the show due to prior work commitment. A few months back, she also opened up about marriage plans and revealed that she and her boyfriend (who is not from the entertainment industry) are planning to tie the knot in 2022.