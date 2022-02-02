Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged: Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has got engaged to her co-star and friend Vishal Singh. The latter got down on one knee to propose to Devoleena and she said ‘yes.’ The Bigg Boss 15 fame actor took to social media to express her happiness and make her relationship with Vishal official.Also Read - ‘Sir Aap Single Zyada Ache Lagte Ho’: Shehnaaz Gill Discusses Katrina-Vicky Wedding With Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 15 Finale

In the photos that Devoleena shared on Instagram on Wednesday evening, a dapper Vishal could be seen holding a ring with a bouquet of flowers for Devoleena as she jumped with joy and accepted the proposal. Both Devoleena and Vishal have worked together in a popular daily soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and have been dating each other for a few years. The actor simply put the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “It’s official 💍❤️

Love you @devoleena (sic)."

Devoleena appeared in the latest season of Bigg Boss but got evicted before the race to the finale. After exiting the house, she underwent surgery and has been trying to recuperate from the same. However, on Wednesday, a new surprise came her way as the man of her dreams just expressed how she means the world to him.

Both Devoleena and Vishal look absolutely amazing together. Their pictures speak volumes of love and companionship. Congratulations to Devoleena. We wish them the best for life!