Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has launched her fight against domestic violence after her friend Divya Bhatnagar succumbed to COVID-19 recently. The actor has accused Divya’s husband Gagan Gabru of being abusive and torturing her due to which she lost her faith in life. In her latest posts on Instagram, Devoleena shared some pictures of Divya’s bruised body parts and also a call recording in which she can be heard talking about being beaten by her husband. Also Read - 'Har Baat Par Maarta Hai'! Divya Bhatnagar's Brother Shares Her Text Messages to Prove Gagan Gabru Was Abusive

Devoleena has found unanimous support from the industry and other people who knew Divya closely. The Bigg Boss 13 star is demanding justice for her late friend by providing testimonies of many people who knew Divya personally and were aware of what she was going through. In the call recording that Devoleena posted, Divya can be heard talking about leaving Gagan for the sake of her parents and how he didn’t leave any opportunity to torture her after they got married a year back. Also Read - Divya Bhatnagar’s Family Plans to File Case Against Her Husband Gagan Gabru Who Tortured Her

In another post, Devoleena shared a note written by Divya’s neighbour. The woman mentioned that she could hear Gagan shouting at Divya and they also wanted to help her but she always asked them to not bother. A few chats posted by Devoleena showed Divya telling her mom how Gagan had extra-marital affairs and the only reason he married her was to get a promotion in the industry. A few actors who worked with Divya in TV shows also added that Divya was going through a bad marriage and she was in a wrong relationship.

Gagan has denied all the allegations in his Instagram posts and has maintained that he was in a happy marriage with Divya. He has accused the actor’s family of causing a rift in his relationship and not letting him see his wife in her last days. Divya died of COVID-19 related complications. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and had worked in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. May her Divya soul rest in peace!