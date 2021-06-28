Mumbai: Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee often shares her dancing videos on social media. Once again, the Bigg Boss fame shared a video of her belly dance, leaving fans stunned. Also Read - Nia Sharma Apologises Devoleena Bhattacharjee After Twitter Fight Over Pearl V Puri Rape Case, Read Full Message

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram sharing a video in which she can be seen performing belly dance. Devoleena mentioned that even though she hasn't learned this dance form completely, she is practicing and promises to share more such videos. "Practice. Practice. Practice. ❣️In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But I am sure as soon as I finish my course will share with you all for sure.❤️😍Till then enjoy this," she wrote.

Devoleena, who became a household name as Gopi Bahu following her performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, stunned fans with this video of hers. The comment section of her post is filled with fire and heart emojis. While one of her fans wrote, "Gopi bahu ye kya (What's this Gopi bahu)?" Another social media user commented, "Amazing devo dii."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Devoleena also took part in Bigg Boss 13 but had to leave the show because of a health issue. Later in Bigg Boss 14, she also appeared as a proxy contestant for Eijaz Khan. She has worked in several other shows including Sawaare Sabke Sapne…Preeto, Chandrakanta among others.

Recently, in an interview, Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed why her boyfriend is still a secret to everyone and said that he is not from the industry and therefore he is not comfortable with revealing his name yet.