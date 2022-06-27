DID Li’l Masters Season 5 Winner is Nobojit Narzary: The grand finale of DID Li’l Masters Season 5 was held yesterday, June 26. The show found its winner in nine-year-old Nobojit Narzary.

Who is Nobojit Narzary?

Nobijit from Assam, took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. He is known for freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dance styles. Nobojit Narzary had once shared on National Television that he wishes to fulfill his father’s dream of joining the Indian Army someday. But, that couldn’t happen as he was interested in dance.

Nobojit Narzary’s father didn’t approve of his dance career

DID Li’l Masters Season 5 Winner Nobojit Narzary’s father didn’t approve of his dance career, and therefore, he lived with his dance teacher. However, now that he has won the show, the winner of DID Li’l Masters 5 happily shared, “Now that I have won, my daddy is very happy and we will stay together.”

Nobojit Narzary Can’t Express His Happiness

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Nobojit Narzary expressed his feelings about winning the show. “I am feeling very happy. I never thought I could win because this is the first time I participated in such a big reality show. Never thought this would be possible. As soon as I heard my name announced as the winner, I thanked Vaibhav (Ghuge) sir and my dance teacher, Deepika ma’am”, Narzary told the portal.

DID Li’l Masters Season 5’s Judges and Guests at the Grand Finale

Judged by Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza, DID L’il Masters also welcomed the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo – Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. Hosts Bharti Singh and Jay Bhanushali enjoyed and made everyone laugh with their hilarious jokes.