Mumbai: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 welcomed Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza as the special guest. He added a pinch of entertainment to the show and made contestants participate in a dance face-off. Shamita Shetty also grooved to ‘Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne’ and impressed everyone with her moves. While fans are already loving Shamita Shetty‘s dhamakedaar dance performance, even her sister Shilpa could not stop herself from showering love on her ‘tunki’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena-Pratik The Next Lovebirds After Karan-Tejasswi? Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty took to Twitter and shared Shamita’s dance video from the episode. “Dil definitely loot liya, Tunki @ShamitaShetty. The Shamita Shetty era,” Shilpa wrote while sharing the video. Interestingly, ‘Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne’ is Shilpa Shetty’s song from the 1999 movie Shool. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Pens Heartfelt Note For His BFF Umar Riaz After Eviction, Calls Him 'Pure Heart'

Apart from Shamita, Rajiv Adatia, who has now been eliminated, also left everyone in splits with his Maar Daala performance during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has been constantly supporting her younger sister Shamita ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15. Earlier also, Shilpa penned down a heartfelt note for Shamita and wrote, “Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because ‘they think’ she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a Bigg Boss viewer too.”

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar saw double eviction with Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh walking out of the house.