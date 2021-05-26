Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is immensely popular and equally loved by the audience. After performing in many movies including Hum Aapke Hain Koun! among others, Dilip got newfound fandom with his role Jethaalal in the Sab TV show that continues to entertain the audience for over 13 years now. Also Read - Munmun Dutta In Legal Trouble Again: Case Registered Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor For Using Casteist Slur In Video

With Dilip’s popularity came better remuneration and a stupendous standard of life. The actor and his family love to stay traditional and enjoy their family time to the fullest. He’s a Lord Ganesha devotee and believes in the existence of the almighty. All this positivity has led the actor to own some really amazing things in life. Also Read - Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Remembers His Father, Thanks Sonu Sood For Help

Dilip owns a fabulous collection of cars apart from a stunning house that flaunts some expensive artifacts, imported furniture, and traditional decorative pieces that are years old. The actor reportedly earns an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per episode as Jethaalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He owns two luxury cars including a black Audi Q-7 which is priced at around Rs 80 lakh and a swanky Toyota Innova that costs around 14 lakh in India.

Dilip Joshi’s family is super proud of his journey as an actor and he has been keeping hold of his family values. The actor is loved by the audience for his simplicity in the real-life as well and that’s probably his biggest asset among everything else.

Meanwhile, the makers of TMKOC are still awaiting the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben in the show. It’s been over two years that the actor left the show on a maternity break and never returned thereafter. The show has been running without one of its prominent characters for a long time now. Dilip’s character Jethaalal and the entire storyline seem incomplete without the presence of Dayaben. The pandemic has put a rest to the active talks between the production team and Disha to reach a common page. It’s still not known whether she will return as Dayaben or if the makers will look out for someone else. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!