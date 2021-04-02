Mumbai: Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh announced the wrap of his latest Punjabi film Honsla Rakh that also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in important roles. When the actor had flown to Canada with the team of the film and began shooting, Shehnaaz’s fans were extremely happy over her first major film. However, this is the first time Diljit officially acknowledged Shehnaaz’s presence in Honsla Rakh by posing with the Bigg Boss 13 stunner in his latest Instagram post. Also Read - Malaika Arora Takes COVID Jab, Talks About Being 'Eligible to Take The Vaccine'

Diljit shared a few photos while announcing that the shoot of the film is over now. In the photos, he could be seen striking a pose with the popular social media celebrity and chirpy Sana aka Shehnaaz. Tagging all the people associated with the film, Diljit wrote, "#HonslaRakh Shooting DONE 😊🙏🏽

#diljitdosanjh” (sic)

Wearing a bomber jacket, a pair of blue denim, and a white crop top, Shehnaaz looked all casual and lovely in her off-duty look. She kept her hair open and frizzy and wore absolutely no makeup.

Shehnaaz, who has appeared in many music videos after Bigg Boss 13, bagged Honsla Rakh earlier this year. She flew to Punjab and made sure that she was entertaining her fans by giving glimpses of her look from the sets of the film. The actor’s fans can’t wait to see her rocking against Diljit in the film now!