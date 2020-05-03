The last episode of Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan aired its last episode on May 2 and the last scene of Sita surrendering herself to Mother earth has left fans into a meltdown. In the episode, Sita is summoned in the Rama court and as Luv-Kush narrate the Ram Katha in the court, mother Sita surrender her sons to Lord Ram and then entered the Earth bidding her last goodbye. The scene has left the fans emotional and they soon started trending @UttarRamayanFinale on Twitter. Also Read - Amul Celebrates Ramayan's World Record of Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally, Beats The Big Bang Theory-Game of Thrones

Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia even shared a glimpse of the episode on Instagram and captioned it, “Ramayan never ends its eternal 😇🙏 love devotion #ramayan#ramayana#sagarworld#hope#pain#devotion#lovestory#ramsita#@siyaramkijai@sunillahiri @swwapnil_joshi @shivsagar.” (sic) Also Read - Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia on Show's Rerun Creating World Record: I am Overjoyed it Has Overtaken Game of Thrones

Many users expressed that they broke down in tears watching the last episode. One user wrote, “The Nation will always be indebted to Ramanand Sagar for enriching our life with this great #RAMAYAN Thank you @DDNational & @arungovil12 ji and all for great memories and life learning lessonsFolded handsFolded hands #UttarRamayanfinale.”

Another tweeted, “If you cried watching Maa Sita’s final goodbye, believe that she sacrificed herself to teach us mortals to respect and protect the dignity of all women, everywhere. Let this be a lesson for all generations alive today. Folded hands #UttarRamayanfinale.”

Check out the reactions here:

If you cried watching Maa Sita’s final goodbye, believe that she sacrificed herself to teach us mortals to respect and protect the dignity of all women, everywhere. Let this be a lesson for all generations alive today. 🙏 #UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/6B4p1PXROd — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) May 2, 2020

Everyone played a very significant role in this Ramayan , but this man attract everyone’s heart by his agressive and emotional acting @LahriSunil #UttarRamayanfinale#thankyouramayan pic.twitter.com/2vUg8mYFvK — Aman Jaiswal (@AmanJai60997447) May 2, 2020

Eagerly waiting for #UttarRamayanfinale episode. Meanwhile I watch yesterday’s episode again on YouTube😍#ThankYouRamayan

I will miss you so much.😑

I would love to watch it again and again. @DDNational @PrakashJavdekar sir Please start it again. 🙏🙏Please. .

जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/EJxqf8y2UE — Monika Sharma #StayHome (@moni_tiwari) May 2, 2020

Nothing tougher than this to Watch! Rajdharm or Paramdharm or however we may try to justify, this was extreme injustice to Maa Sita. Extreme Injustice. #Ramayana #Uttarramayanfinale pic.twitter.com/j9H1innLaE — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 2, 2020

And this is how Sita Mata-the queen of Ayodhya made the “Dissident Voices” of Rams Kingdom fall on their knees

Epitome of Shakti

This is Sanatan Hindu Feminism

Jai Siya Ram#Uttarramayanfinale #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/hvibrklulX — Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) May 2, 2020

This has made me cry in the childhood and it’s no different today. Somethings just never change.#जयश्रीराम#UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/iWRM7JatrW — Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_FAN) May 2, 2020

#UttarRamayanfinale

Last time, last episode, but not least.

Ramayan litrery nailed us to chairs by letting us forget the problems in this lockdown, it brought families together . Jai Sia Ram♥️ pic.twitter.com/ro0QlAkVOt — simply_anup (@AnupamKhanolkar) May 2, 2020



Earlier, speaking about Ramayan, Dipika revealed to TOI, “By the time Uttar Ramayan stared, there were a lot of cases going on Ramanand Sagar. Most of the time he wasn’t available to direct the episodes but would send the script. He made Ramayan on how it was actually written and created his own. He didn’t include the folk stories on Ramayan. Hence, there were a few cases on him. His sons Moti and Anand Sagar directed the show.”

Speaking about shooting experience, she said, “I would stay in Umergaon for 28 days and I was also doing films in Bengal and South that time. In Uttar Ramayan, the glam quotient which you had seen in Ramayan, lessens. It becomes a simple story of Valmiki ji, Luv Kush, motherly love, kids’ education and all. It is a story of single mother. I think she is the first single mother in the history of Indian culture. It is very interesting. She leaves the palace when she was pregnant.”

The show will be replaced by Ramanand Sagar’s another show Shri Krishna. The show was first aired on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel in 1993 and later it was moved to DD National in 1996. It features actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as adult Krishna while Swwapnil Joshi plays the teenage version of Krishna. It also stars Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.