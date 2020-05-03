The last episode of Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan aired its last episode on May 2 and the last scene of Sita surrendering herself to Mother earth has left fans into a meltdown. In the episode, Sita is summoned in the Rama court and as Luv-Kush narrate the Ram Katha in the court, mother Sita surrender her sons to Lord Ram and then entered the Earth bidding her last goodbye. The scene has left the fans emotional and they soon started trending @UttarRamayanFinale on Twitter. Also Read - Amul Celebrates Ramayan's World Record of Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally, Beats The Big Bang Theory-Game of Thrones
Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia even shared a glimpse of the episode on Instagram and captioned it, “Ramayan never ends its eternal 😇🙏 love devotion #ramayan#ramayana#sagarworld#hope#pain#devotion#lovestory#ramsita#@siyaramkijai@sunillahiri @swwapnil_joshi @shivsagar.” (sic) Also Read - Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia on Show's Rerun Creating World Record: I am Overjoyed it Has Overtaken Game of Thrones
Many users expressed that they broke down in tears watching the last episode. One user wrote, “The Nation will always be indebted to Ramanand Sagar for enriching our life with this great #RAMAYAN Thank you @DDNational & @arungovil12 ji and all for great memories and life learning lessonsFolded handsFolded hands #UttarRamayanfinale.”
Another tweeted, “If you cried watching Maa Sita’s final goodbye, believe that she sacrificed herself to teach us mortals to respect and protect the dignity of all women, everywhere. Let this be a lesson for all generations alive today. Folded hands #UttarRamayanfinale.”
Check out the reactions here:
Earlier, speaking about Ramayan, Dipika revealed to TOI, “By the time Uttar Ramayan stared, there were a lot of cases going on Ramanand Sagar. Most of the time he wasn’t available to direct the episodes but would send the script. He made Ramayan on how it was actually written and created his own. He didn’t include the folk stories on Ramayan. Hence, there were a few cases on him. His sons Moti and Anand Sagar directed the show.”
Speaking about shooting experience, she said, “I would stay in Umergaon for 28 days and I was also doing films in Bengal and South that time. In Uttar Ramayan, the glam quotient which you had seen in Ramayan, lessens. It becomes a simple story of Valmiki ji, Luv Kush, motherly love, kids’ education and all. It is a story of single mother. I think she is the first single mother in the history of Indian culture. It is very interesting. She leaves the palace when she was pregnant.”
The show will be replaced by Ramanand Sagar’s another show Shri Krishna. The show was first aired on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel in 1993 and later it was moved to DD National in 1996. It features actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as adult Krishna while Swwapnil Joshi plays the teenage version of Krishna. It also stars Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.