Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in popular Ramanand Sagar’s mythology show Ramayan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the show and claimed that as she walked as Dipika and at the end of end of corridor became Sita, she was reborn at that moment. In the photo, she can be seen in her Sita avatar as she walks with her other female companion. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia on Her Journey Post Show's Popularity: 'I Was Simple Girl Who Landed up in The Parliament'

She captioned it, “It’s that 1 step .and that one day, that changes who you are , and your life …one such walk ..I waked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I became sitaji …I was reborn ….#sita#seeta#love#fans#family#walk#dressing#sisters#royal#shy#future#sisters#ramayan#sagarworld#shivsagarchopra #tv#television.” (sic) Also Read - Dipika Chikhlia Shares Glimpse of Sita Surrendering to Mother Earth, Netizens Trend #UttarRamayanFinale as They go Emotional

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, speaking to ETimes about her journey as Sita, she said, “My life has been a wonderful dream. I was fulfilling my creative and artistic side of me. Luckily, I got a family like the Sagars. I was with them for most of my time and it was like a beautiful family where lots of love was given to me. I was given some fantastic roles whether it was Vikram Betaal, Daada Daadi and of course nothing can beat the role of Sita. It all happened to me beautifully and it was not something that I thought would happen to me. But I always thought when I leave the industry, I should be respected.”

“I think we all who have been part of Ramayan were blessed. My life has changed in the sense I was a simple, regular girl who would go to shoot and come back and then who landed up in the Parliament. That’s the big change that happened to me. Because I loved doing makeup and acting and it was my passion, it still is and one fine day I realised I was standing at the steps of the Parliament. So, all that happened in my life happened because of Ramayan”, she added.

The show was written, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar and featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave in pivotel roles.