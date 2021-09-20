Mumbai: Television actor Dipika Kakar has reacted to pregnancy rumours. On Sunday, Dipika was spotted in Mumbai by some paps when she was asked if the reports of her expecting a baby is true. To this, Dipika Kakar gave a savage reply and said, “Really? I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys.”Also Read - Dipika Kakar is Angry With Fans, Bashes Them For Disrespecting Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father - Viral Video

Dipika Kakar married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 after dating for five long years. Also Read - Dipika Kakar’s Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Father’s Health Update: Left Side is Slightly Paralysed After Brain Stroke

Recently, Dipika’s father-in-law also suffered a brain stroke and after he was back home, Dipika and Shoaib offered him their bedroom. However, Also Read - Dipika Kakar's Father-in-Law Suffers Brain Stroke, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim And Family Ask For Prayers

Dipika Kakar’s fans slammed her husband Shoaib and said ‘Dipika ko naukrani bana dia ghar pe (Dipika has been made to a servant).’ Fans also talked about that their private space is getting invaded. However, Dipika and Shoaib recorded a live session where they bashed fans who think like this. The television couple asked people not to cross their limits as it is their personal life. “I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern,” Dipika had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Loves Shoaika 🧘🏻‍♀️❤️⚘ (@shoaika_ki_hima)

On the work front, Dipika Kakar also made a short appearance on the second season of Sasural Simar Ka. Apart from this, she also runs a YouTube channel called ‘Dipika Ki Duniya’ in which she shares her bonding with her family and her daily routine.