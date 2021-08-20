Mumbai: TV actor Dipika Kakar and her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim have been going through a tough time after her father-in-law’s health as he suffered a brain stroke recently. The actors have brought their father back home from the hospital and offered them their bedroom, which became a hot topic on social media. Dipika Kakar’s fans started trolling Shoaib by saying ‘Dipika ko naukrani bana dia ghar pe’ and also talked about that their private space is getting invaded.Also Read - Dipika Kakar’s Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Father’s Health Update: Left Side is Slightly Paralysed After Brain Stroke

Dipika and Shoaib recorded a live session where they bashed 20% of their fans who think like this. The TV couple has asked people not to cross their limits as it is their personal life. Angry Dipika was heard saying, "Sabki Band Bajaungi Ab Mein. Kya Tumlog Ke Papa Jab Bimar Hoge Tab Tum Unko Apna Bed Nahi Doge". Dipika added, "I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don't need such concern."

"Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai", said Shoaib while Dipika added, "I think they are frustrated in their own lives and can thus never find satisfaction and happiness. I have worked tirelessly for years and now it's my choice to do fewer projects. People who have an issue with me cooking and cleaning my house, I want to ask them if they use the same term for their mothers?"

Watch Dipika and Shoaib’s video here:

Apart from being actors, Dipika and Shoaib are also popular YouTubers. They share their bonding with their father and also include him in his videos.