Dipti Dhyani Shaves Off Head as 'Mannat' For Husband: Dipti Dhyani recently shaved off her head as she took a sacred pledge for the well being of her actor husband Sooraj Thapar. Dipti had undertaken a "Mannat" that she would offer her to the Tirupati Balaji when Sooraj comes out of the ICU in 2021. Sooraj had been declared Covid positive which made Dipti go the extra my and vow for the health and safety of her husband. The actor took to Instagram and shared her picture after shaving of her hair. Dipti dedicated her post to Sooraj in the romantic caption.

Check out this post shared by Dipti on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipti Thapar (@diptisthapar)

Dipti Shares Romantic Instagram Post

Dipti Shares Romantic Instagram Post

Dipti wrote on her Instagram post "Tere Naam @soorajthapar". Sooraj expressed his gratitude and happiness while speaking to Indian Express regarding the same. Sooraj also opened up about her first reaction to the pledge. Sooraj told, "I had just come back home from Lilavati when she told me about her pledge. I was shocked and questioned her again and again if she'll have to shave the whole head. While I was skeptical, Dipti was quite okay with it from the start. For her, getting me back on my feet was a priority. She said my life mattered more to her than her hair"

Sooraj Calls Dipti More Prettier

Sooraj expressed his concern on Dipti’s comeback and hoped producers would consider her for suitable roles as per her present bald look. Sooraj opined, “Honestly, I don’t know if I will be ever fine doing this. But she sat at the temple with a smile and just chanted God’s name. It was an emotional moment for both of us but Dipti’s strength overtook everything. She is confidently flaunting her new look and refuses to wear a scarf or band. Also, I must add that she is looking prettier now.”

Dipti had also shared a photo of the farewell party for her hair. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Farewell guess”. Dipti spoke about her Mannat to Bombay Times and stated, “My hair is thick, long and lustrous. I always get complimented for it. When my friends got to know about my vow, they hosted a farewell party for my hair.”

On the work front, Sooraj Thapar is currently part of Zee TV show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

