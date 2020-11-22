Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya left his fans surprised when he proposed to his girlfriend and actor Disha Parmar on national television. On Saturday, Disha finally replied to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai fame took to Twitter and wrote, “मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है. (I have sent my reply.) (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Ekta Kapoor Throws New Twist as Contestants Reveal Hatred Towards Each Other, Gets Special Power



Recently, we saw Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin asking Disha to reply to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal.

Earlier, a video of Disha was shared by Bigg Boss insider account, The Khabri. The clip shows that the actor is surrounded by friends. She can be heard saying, “You know how special today is, so I’m just glowing.” The person off-camera replies, “Of course, because of us na?” Disha responds, “Yeah, obviously, what you thought?” The other person says, “I thought someone proposed you on national television” as other person approaches with a cake.



In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya goes down on his knees and turns to the camera. The camera captures him with the words “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt. “There’s a girl in my life who I have known for the past two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me? I will be waiting for your answer”, Rahul said.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been dating for more than 2 years now and we wonder what has she written in her reply to Rahul Vaidya.