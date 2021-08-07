Mumbai: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are finally coming back on screen together once again. Days after it was reported that Nakuul and Disha will be seen in the second season of Bade Achche Lagte Hain, the duo has reportedly begun shooting for the show.Also Read - Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar to Reunite After Divyanka Tripathi Rejects The Show?

The speculations increased after a picture went viral on social media which suggests that Nakuul and Disha have started shooting for Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2. In the picture, Nakuul and Disha can be seen standing next to each other as Ram and Priya. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Silence on Rejecting Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 Opposite Nakuul Mehta

Apart from this, Nakuul Mehta also took to his Instagram stories sharing a glimpse of his vanity van. Fans were quick to spot ‘Code Red Films’ written on Nakkul’s vanity which is a production house associated with Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

This is not the first time that Nakuul and Disha will be working together. The duo won everyone’s heart as Aditya and Pankhuri in their debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai – Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Earlier in July, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she was approached for the show and even did the look test for the same. However, she rejected the show as she was not convinced about her pairing with Nakuul on screen. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant further added that after working so many years in the industry, she should be allowed to accept and reject freely, and she made her own decision by humbly turning down the show.