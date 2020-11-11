After Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television, she reacted to his proposal. The video of Disha was shared by Bigg Boss insider account, The Khabri. The clip shows that the actor is surrounded by friends. She can be heard saying, “You know how special today is, so I’m just glowing.” The person off-camera replies, “Of course, because of us na?” Disha responds, “Yeah, obviously, what you thought?” The other person says, “I thought someone proposed you on national television” as other person approaches with a cake. Also Read - KBC 12: Will Nazia Nasim Be Able To Answer Rs 7 Crore Question? Find It Out Here

The latest promo of the controversial reality TV show has Rahul talking about Disha, before he goes down on his knees and turns to the camera. The camera captures him with the words “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt. “There’s a girl in my life who I have known for the past two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me? I will be waiting for your answer,” Rahul says in the video clip. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Proposes Long-time Girlfriend Disha Parmar For Marriage in Bigg Boss 14, Know Everything About Her

Netizens and celebrities were already gushing over Rahul’s proposal all through Wednesday, after seeing Rahul propose in the promo.