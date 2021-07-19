Mumbai: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are enjoying the post-wedding togetherness and their latest mushy video is the proof. Taking to Instagram stories, Disha shared a video where the newlywed couple can be seen twinning in red night suits with initials printed ‘RKV’ ON Rahul’S night suit which is his name. On Disha’s night suit, the initials printed were ‘DRV’ which means Dhisha Rahul Vaidya. The couple can be seen sitting on their bed as Disha pouts and Rahul plants a kiss on her cheeks. She captioned the post ‘Hello Husband’.Also Read - Inside Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Sangeet Ceremony: Mr and Mrs Vaidya Wins Hearts, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant And Others Spotted

On Saturday, Disha and Parmar attended post-wedding lunch where Rahul revealed funny details about his wedding night being ruined by his family members. He said, “Mere mama aaj subah aae mere room mein (My uncle came to my room this morning). He has been in my room since 8am today. It was my first night, I want to tell you all. We are all family, there are my two cousins, Shreyas and Arpit, they were partying with me. I told them to come to my room. Don’t know what happened but they, and my other uncle Manoj mama, came to my room at 3am. My first night is going on. And my wife asked me, ‘humare room mein aur bhi koi hai kya (Is there someone else in our room?)’ I said yes. So these are the legendary people.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Official Wedding Picture Out: Couple Looks Radiant As They Perform Wedding Ritual

Talking about honeymoon plans, Rahul had told TOI, “I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa.”

The pictures and videos from their wedding have surfaced across social media and have gone insanely viral.