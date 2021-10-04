Mumbai: Television actor Disha Parmar married singer Rahul Vaidya in July this year. In a recent interview, Disha talked about her pre-wedding schedule and how it turned out to be too hectic. Disha Parmar mentioned that there were so many preparations that made her and Rahul tired. However, she further added that once the wedding rituals began, they enjoyed it.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: Rahul Vaidya's Fans Question Rohit Shetty For 'Never Appreciating' The Singer

"The pre-wedding period was very exhausting, there was so much work to do. Rahul and I both were very tired till the time we reached our wedding date. But once the rituals began, we started enjoying it and we only focused on what was happening. I personally enjoyed my wedding a lot," Disha said.

Disha Parmar further joked that she does not feel like she is married and said, "After 10 days of my wedding I was back on set and I didn't get much time to enjoy my married life. So sometimes I feel am I actually married… it's yet to sink in."

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in presence of their friends and family on July 16. Several pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony had surfaced on social media and went viral. Rahul had expressed his love for Disha Parmar while he was in the Bigg Boss house. Disha too accepted the proposal when she visited the house during the family week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently seen in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai along with Nakuul Mehta. In the show, Ram and Priya (Disha and Nakuul) are set to begin a new chapter of their lives as they will tie the knot in the upcoming episodes.