Disha Salian's Death: Rashami Desai Writes a Heartbreaking Post, Says 'You Will be in my Prayers'

Actor Rashami Desai mourned the demise of her former manager and friend Disha Salian who accidentally fell out the window of her friend’s apartment in Mumbai and died on Tuesday, June 9. The Naagin 4 actor took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of Disha and recalled the last time she saw her and believed that she was a happy soul who could never end her life like this. The post was made in the light of the reports mentioning that the 28-year-old girl committed suicide before the police revealed that it looked more like a case of accidental falling than a deliberate attempt to end life. Also Read - Speechless! Comedian Bharti Singh Mourns Disha Salian's Death, Shares Her Heart-warming Picture

In her post, Rashami talked about celebrating Disha’s birthday a few days back. She wrote how the young manager always appeared strong and lively, and the news of her quitting life is just heartbreaking. The caption of the actor’s post read, “I still cannot believe that it was your birthday a few days ago. I still can’t believe that we attended a zoom call party. I can’t believe that you posted one of your favourite pictures with your favourite posture and captioned, ‘You are your own choice #makeawisechoice’. And what made you choose this? You left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends, and the workplace you loved. I have always known you as a strong and stable personality. Where ever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha.” (sic) Also Read - Disha Salian Death: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Dies of ‘Accidental Falling’ From High-Rise Building, Was Suffering From Depression

Apart from Rashami, actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Bharti Singh, and Varun Sharma among others also mourned the demise of Disha who used to work for them. Disha was at a friend’s place on Tuesday where she reportedly got a little tipsy and fell from the window of the apartment of a high-rise building. Also Read - Disha Salian Death: Sushant Singh Rajput Mourns Death of Ex-Manager, Says ‘Such Devastating News’

May her soul rest in peace!