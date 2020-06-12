The probe in the Disha Salian‘s death case is underway. The 28-year-old celebrity manager died on Monday after accidental falling while various reports suggested that she may have also committed suicide. Now, the Mumbai Police are investigating the case and not ruling out any possibility. As reported by Bollywoodlife.com, the police are questioning Disha’s boyfriend Rohan Rai and her other friends who were present at the party that day. Also Read - Disha Salian's Death: Rashami Desai Writes a Heartbreaking Post, Says 'You Will be in my Prayers'

It is reported that Disha was facing issues in her relationship with Rohan and was upset with the rumours of him dating female actors from his show. A report in PeepingMoon also said that Disha and Rohan had many fights off late and even at the party, the two ran into a tough argument that upset her further. Speculations are rife that Disha had locked herself in the bathroom after her fight with Rohan and she was tipsy like most others present at the party.

It is believed that Disha's parents were not happy with her relationship with Rohan but they had given their nod for the wedding seeking their daughter's happiness. Now, the girl's family has demanded an extensive probe in the matter. As per the statement given by investigating officer Jagdev Kalpad, alcohol bottles and other intoxicants were found at the apartment of the high-rise building in Malad's Jankalyan Nagar where the incident happened. The police are still not sure if it was a suicide or she fell out of the window accidentally.

The news of Disha’s death sent shock waves in the entire industry. The girl used to manage Sushant Singh Rajput‘s work and was also friends with Varun Sharma. Bharti Singh, Rashami Desai, and Saumya Tandon among other popular actors were also a part of her social circle.