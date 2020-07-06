Disha Salian, who used to be late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former manager, died a few days before the actor hanged himself to death on June 14. Disha’s family has now released an official statement asking all to refrain from spreading rumours and troubling her family by spreading baseless stories on social media. On Monday, July 6, the girl’s family issued a long note in which they requested people to help the family grieve in peace. The statement also mentioned that Disha was someone’s sister, daughter and a dear friend, and one should think about these relationships in one’s own life before speculating about someone’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi's Mother Zarina Wahab Breaks Silence

A part of the statement read, "While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests.

Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling is same would be happening to your dear ones.

Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So, let’s be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let’s spread kiindness.” (sic)

Ever since Sushant died, the fans and other people have been curating many conspiracy theories in their death, some of them also linked the actor’s death with Disha’s demise. The police are still investigating whether it was a case of accidental death of falling or she died by suicide. Many people also dragged in actor Sooraj Pancholi’s name in the case and speculate that the Hero actor had a linkup with Disha.