Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Dayaben coming back? Are the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bringing back Disha Vakani? Will Disha Vakani finally come back to entertain the audience as Dayaben? These questions are lingering in the minds of the viewers for over three years now but there has been no definite answer so far. Everyone associated with the show including producer Asit Modi and actors Dilip Joshi among others has maintained that nothing more would make them happy than having Disha back on the sets. In his latest interview with AajTak, Asit Modi once again expressed his wish of seeing the original Daya bhabhi entertaining the audience.

He said he wants Disha to consider the audience's love and how she's one lucky actor to witness such mass fandom. The producer said his whole team is waiting for Disha to join the sets again but he doesn't know when will that happen. However, he maintained that despite the absence of her character, the audience has given an equal amount of love to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

"I wish from my heart, and so does the fans, for original Dayaben to return on the show. My whole team and I have waited for Disha (Vakani). She was pregnant when she left the show, and then she had her baby. We thought we should let her enjoy till her baby grew up. We didn't face any difficulties as such though because even though fans missed her, they were enjoying the show. However, now I think that we need Dayaben back on the show," he explained.

Talking about how it’s high Disha should think of her fans and not leave them waiting, Asit Modi added, “The love that Dayaben aka Disha has got from her fans is difficult to get in these days. Very few are lucky to get such love from their fans. I feel that Disha will consider her audience’s love and come back on the show herself. However, if she feels that she couldn’t back because family is important, I will fully respect her decision and try to look for another Daya bhabhi.”

Do you think the audience has finally made its peace with not having Disha on the show?