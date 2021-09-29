Mumbai: Divya Agarwal, who recently won the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT, is making headlines once again for her looks. No, this time, it’s not the glamorous Divya who is winning hearts, but her transformation into an old man. Divya Agarwal took to social media sharing a glimpse of herself from her latest show Cartel. While the show was released in August and featured Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani as well, it is Divya’s jaw-dropping make-over that has left everyone stunned.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty Being Offered Rs 35 Lakh Per Week? This Is What We Know

Divya took to her Instagram account and shared her old man look from the show. She thanked ALT Balaji, Ekta Kapoor and the entire team of Cartel and congratulated them for the success of the web series. Divya also talked about her look from the show and mentioned how she had to sit on a make-up chair for hours each day. “The entire show looks amazing! @ektarkapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me.. this role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it…sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you God for always blessing me!,” Divya wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat to Join Shamita Shetty After Afsana Khan Quits The Show? He Speaks

Apart from this, Divya also shared another video that depicts her transformation into an old man. Sharing the video, Divya revealed that this was how she celebrated her Birthday in 2019. Divya also talked about her make-over experience and wrote, “This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose! I was calm, composed and yet my heart was jumping!”

Divya’s transformation for the show has left her fans stunned. While one of her fans wrote, “Omg is this you…??!” another social media user commented, “Mummy Returns”. However, this hard work and dedication have also impressed Divya’s fans, making them more proud. “Ohnoooo I am soo proud of youuu D!!! This requires a lot of patience and dedication, an idol for a reason!!!” one of her fans wrote.

Even Ekta Kapoor expressed her desire to collaborate with Divya again and wrote, “We must do loads of work soon! You were great in the show.” Divya’s boyfriend, Varun Sood commented that he was ‘so so proud’ of her.

Earlier this month, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT after she defeated Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.