TV actor Divya Agarwal on Wednesday took to Instagram and announced that her father passed away after battling Covid-19. “You are always with me… I love you papa.. RIP,” she wrote alongside a throwback picture of her sitting next to her father. Also Read - As India Fears 2nd Wave in Winters, Delhi May be Battling With 3rd Wave Already | Here's What Satyender Jain Says

Divya’s father was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing Covid positive earlier this month. A day ago, she even requested everyone to pray for her ailing father. “Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there’s god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going stop trying..please pray,” she had written. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Still Unconscious, Put on Dialysis After Secondary Pneumonia And Kidney Issues

Paying condolences to Divya and her family, actor Neha Dhupia wrote: “Divya, I am so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers always. Be strong you brave one.” Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Sorry to hear! condolences. Please stay strong.” “Stay strong baby,” actress Esha Gupta wrote.

Divya’s boyfriend and Roadies star Varun Sood shared the same picture on his Instagram account. “You are always with me papa,” he grieved.