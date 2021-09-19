Mumbai: Divya Agarwal became the winner of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT. The grand finale was held on Saturday in which Divya defeated Nishant Bhat and grabbed the winner’s trophy. While social media is flooded with netizens congratulating Divya, she took to social media expressing gratitude towards her fans.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan NOT To Enter Salman Khan's Show On October 2

Divya shared a video from the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale episode in which Karan Johar can be seen announcing the winner and handing over the trophy to Divya. Sharing the video, Divya thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the Bigg Boss journey and wrote, “And here comes the winner of Biggboss OTT 🏆❤️ We did it guys. We cried with her we laughed with her we danced with her during her morning dances we got nervous when she got nominated we celebrated when she aced her tasks and today all our efforts are worth it as today our reality queen our sherni brings the BBOTT Trophy home 🏆❤️ Thank you each one of you who has been a part of this journey of six weeks. Thank you for showering so much love and making D the winner ❤️🌟 We are proud of you girl #divyaistheottwinner.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Becomes First Ever Winner Of Karan Johar-Hosted Show

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Divya’s post congratulating and showering love on her.

Divya Agarwal will now move to Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 which is set to premiere on October 2. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal opted for the cash money and directly moved to Bigg Boss 15 along with first runner-up Nishant Bhat. Shamita Shetty becomes the second runner-up followed up by Raqesh Bapat.