Actor Sahil Anand, who had worked with Divya Chouksey in her film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, is devastated after hearing the news of her demise. Divya passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. In an interview with Spotboye, Sahil reminisced the time spent with Divya and how she used to call her ‘bhaiya‘. The actor revealed that Divya had made a video call to him a few days back and told him that she was under a lot of pain and couldn’t take it anymore. Sahil said that they had become close after working in a film and used to share a brother-sister bond. He added that he could see how Divya was struggling to even talk to him and that was the biggest heartbreak because she would always be a chatterbox and constantly talk with excitement to people she dearly loved. Also Read - Actor-Singer Divya Chouksey Dies Due to Cancer After Bidding Goodbye to Fans in an Instagram Post

Sahil was quoted saying, “On the video call she told me that ‘Bhaiya ab nahi ho paa raha mujhse. I can’t eat anything. I am being fed liquid through a pipe’. She was unable to talk properly and I was feeling more hurt as she was a very talkative person. If you had any conversation with her she would not give you a chance to speak. She used to constantly keep talking. Extremely bubbly by nature but completely dedicated to her work. She was a go-getter and used to not depend on luck as many other artists do.”

Sahil revealed that Divya was diagnosed with pancreas cancer a year back and had even recovered. However, she suffered a relapse after moving to Mumbai within a few months. The Student of The Year actor mentioned that Divya used to share her experience with others to motivate them to fight the deadly disease but little did she know that she would herself suffer a relapse and lose the battle. The actor also recalled the time they celebrated Divya’s last birthday and partied hard. Sahil said later she got a call from her when she told him that cancer had come back and it shattered her totally. “… she was very positive and never gave up. Like yesterday only for the first time on her Instagram story she wrote, ‘I want to speak with you all. Thanks for your messages I am on my death bed. Just pray for my easy passing because I am struggling from the last three months now’,” Sahil said.

Divya was an actor, a model, and a singer. She had featured in a few MTV shows and a film apart from an independent single. May her soul rest in peace!