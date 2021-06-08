Mumbai: Actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested in minor rape and molestation case by Mumbai police, has received supports from several TV celebs and claimed that he is ‘ innocent’ and is ‘being framed’ in the case. Divya Khosla Kumar, who collaborated with the actor for music video ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’, told Bollywood Hungama that Pearl was on a verge to sign a very big film but now everything is lost. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Case: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mentions POSCO And Victim-Shaming as More Stars Support Naagin Actor

Reacting to the impact of accusations will be on his career, she said, “Who will be accountable for his aborted career if and when he is proven not guilty? It’s a very serious charge, and it will have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl’s career. He was just starting out in life. Television had given him stardom. And I can tell you, he was on the verge of signing a very big film. Now everything is lost.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape Case: Mother of Victim Breaks Silence And Says 'Pearl is Innocent'- Read Full Statement

Earlier today, she also shared a long Instagram post questioning the role of the victim’s parents in the case against Pearl. She wrote, “Now the police have arrested Pearl … I want to know why the police did not arrest him in 2019 when this case was filed … the reason is that In the FIR filed it was mentioned that the child was molested when she was with the mother. Pearl’s name was nowhere in the FIR. (I’ve read the FIR myself when Pearl’s mother forwarded it to me yesterday when she called me for help) Ekta Sharma in her calls with Ekta Kapoor clearly says that her husband is a psychotic person, who has mentally & physically abused her, she’s got several proofs for the same, she clears the case by saying that Pearl is innocent & nothing like this happened on the sets (sic)” Also Read - Pearl V Puri is Innocent, Being Framed in Rape Case: Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Explosive Revelations

She further added, “Please note The child is 5 Yrs old … 10days later the father abducted the child after school & filed a case of physical abuse. Still, neither the child nor the father mentioned Pearl’s name … fast forward to 2yrs later today in 2021 when the child is now 7yrs old – She recognises the accused. For a second if we assume that such a thing happened with the poor baby … I want to know at such a tender age will the baby remember the person’s name & recognise him. It’s sad for this little girl for the kind of parents she’s been blessed with I only want to send love her way.”

As per Sanjaykumar Patil, DCP, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commmissionerate, the alleged incident took place on the film set of Vasai, where Pearl was shooting in October 2019. The victim and her mother, who is also a TV actor, were on the set of the film. The minor’s mother learned about the incident after the child complained of abdomen pain. Her father, who had worked with Puri, filed a complaint at the Versova police station. The case was transferred to Waliv police and after the investigation, it was found out that Puri had a role to play in the incident. He was then called to Waliv police station on Friday and was arrested.