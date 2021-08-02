Divyanka Tripathi on Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2: Actor Divyanka Tripathi might be impressing the viewers with her adventurous tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but she has refused to entertain the fans with the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achche Lagte Hain. The popular TV actor confirmed that she was offered the new season of the show that featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead. However, she rejected the offer because she ‘didn’t relate to the show’ and also because she didn’t think that her pairing with actor Nakuul Mehta would be justified in the show.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Leaves All Stunned With Her Stunt, Fans Say 'Sherni Ne Kamaal Krdiya'

Divyanka talked to ETimes and said that she made a personal choice and explained it to the team of the show. The actor added that not just her, her family also felt that her pairing with Nakuul won't look good on screen. "Secondly, as far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off."

The actor said that she also went on to do a screen test for the show to check her pairing alongside Nakuul but she wasn't convinced. Wishing the best to the team of BALH 2, the actor said, "Secondly, as far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I have proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off."

Divyanka is currently focussing on exploring different concepts and shows. After her portrayal of bahu in shows like Banu Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actor went into host Crime Patrol and participated in KKK11.