Divyanka Tripathi on casting couch: Actor Divyanka Tripathi is the latest celebrity to have spoken about facing the casting couch at the beginning of her career. The actor rose to fame in the TV industry with her 2006 show – Banoo Main Teri Dulhan after which there was no looking back for her. Divyanka was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and she is one of the most popular faces on the small screen today. However, opening up in an interview, she said when she was started afresh in the industry, people asked her to 'spend time with a director.'

She said these people make such propositions and try to lure you into believing that the casting couch is a common thing and everyone is 'doing it' in the industry. She spoke to Bollywood Bubble and said, "You finish a show, and then your struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money. I had to pay my bills, EMIs, etc. There was a lot of pressure. Then an offer comes, 'You have to be with this director and you'll get a big break'. But why me? I was told that 'you are really intellectual, this, that.' Selling it off like my life will be made just by that and everyone is doing it."

Divyanka added that she always believed in her talent and knew that she will bag new projects on the basis of her capabilities, not by 'being with a director.' She was quoted as saying, "This is before the #MeToo movement. People who make such offers, and will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don't do it then you will stay behind. Nothing can happen in your career. In fact, they have sometimes gone to the level that if you don't do it then we will ruin your career. But I would have a lot of fun because I knew this was all rubbish. I had seen it in the beginning, I had got my first job based on my talent. So if I got my first job based on my talent, so the next will also be the same."

The actor is married to Vivek Dahiya and together, they make one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. Divyanka has got many popular TV shows in her resume and has also won many awards for her performances in shows.