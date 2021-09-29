New Delhi: Divyanka Tripathi recently emerged as the first runner-up of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. For a long time now, there are also reports of the actor being approached for Bigg Boss 15. While there was no confirmation so far, Divyanka has now confirmed that she has been repeatedly approached for Salman Khan’s show.Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi's Fans Accuse Channel of 'Using Her' After Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 - Check Tweets

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Divyanka Tripathi talked about how she has been repeatedly approached for the controversial reality show. While the actor mentioned that she had been offered to participate in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss as well, this time, she was ‘seriously’ approached. “Kaafi baar kiya hai but this time I was approached pretty seriously. Most of the contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi may have been approached, I believe,” Divyanka said. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Emerges As The Winner Of Rohit Shetty Hosted Show?

On being asked why she refused to enter Bigg Boss 15 house, Divyanka Tripathi added that she is not ‘designed’ for the show. “I have been approached. I think most of the artists, the bigger names are generally approached. But I don’t think I am made for it, I am designed for it. Ek taraf I am extremely sensitive, I am. And doosri taraf I can be very volatile and it may be good for Bigg Boss but not so good for me because it will affect me pretty much,” Divyanka Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi recently emerged as the first runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi while Arjun Bijlani grabbed the winner’s trophy.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show is set to premiere on October 2. A few contestants who have been confirmed so far are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.