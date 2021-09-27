Divyanka Tripathi trends on Twitter: Actor Arjun Bijlani lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, defeating Divyanka Tripathi in the grand finale task. This hasn’t gone down well with Divyanka’s fans who think that the channel was biased towards Arjun since the very beginning of the show. Many Twitter users have taken to the platform to express their disappointment over Divyanka losing the trophy in a task where the finalists were made to compete in a water task.Also Read - Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar to Reunite After Divyanka Tripathi Rejects The Show?

Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and Divyanka Tripathi were pitted against each other in a water task during the grand finale stunt. Among the three, only Arjun knew how to swim and that’s one of the reasons why Divyanka’s fans think that the makers were not fair in assigning tasks to the finalists. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Silence on Rejecting Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 Opposite Nakuul Mehta

Exactly u know what winner never mattered to Divyanka but respect do matters! The way colors played with her would hv made her feel sad! They just used her!#DivyankaTripathi https://t.co/INw5SdcBwb — Youvika (@Youvika14) September 27, 2021

ok colors walo, next time if you want good Editors ! plz ask me. i will suggest some good editors for you ppl from my fandom family ( after seeing Dee’s story where she said itna slow mein kyunki bata rahe where in she was running actually) .#DivyankaTripathi — divyanka_pure_bliss 🍩 (@Nisha__Jain) September 27, 2021

A legend said the fact before it was cool @Thearjunbijlani 2 week pehle hi expose ho chuka tha tu damad🤡 ab lifetime apni bheekh ki jeet justify krta reh😏#DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/4ehsO1YZfD — Swaty (@Swaty82850916) September 27, 2021

Clowns🤡 Tried to show that She was actually slow😒 Sasti editing in logo ki #kkk11 #DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/g9dmW83Gx0 — DT’s Bodyguard 💪🏻 (@DtianF) September 27, 2021

#kkk11 Show was biased that’s why water stunt where channel knows Vishal can’t perform Nd divyanka is also non swimmer arjun has always advantage of time also so who knows 20 second was in favour of #Arjunbijlani #DivyankaTripathi is real winner — jyoti nagime (@jyoti_nagime) September 27, 2021

Purposely slow dikhaya taaki..lage ki aapne slow complete kiya stunt…Audience ke aankhon me dhul jhokne ki koshish huyi thi..but this is 21st century..ye public sab jaanti h koi yahan bewakuf nhi h.@ColorsTV #DivyankaTripathi #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi11 @Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/ZlpXmZNF3s — _silent_eyes_83💭 (@AasfaShaheen) September 27, 2021

Congrats #DivyankaTripathi di.U r the real winer 4r me.Dn’t want to talk too much about the reality of reality shows, but still u were, are and will always a winner for me.Proud of u and eagerly waiting to see ur work with our Madhu di in Jeena Abhi Baki hain

REAL WINNER DIVYANKA — Madhurima my sunshine (@madhumysunshine) September 27, 2021

Divyanka, who rose to fame with her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, emerged as a total surprise in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor was one of the strongest performers of the season and proved her spirit in each task. So much so that even Rohit said that Divyanka has excelled in her performances in the show and he never saw a contestant as brave as her in all the seasons so far. Therefore, the fans felt cheated and were taken aback when Arjun won the show at the end.

What do you think of the entire debate?