Divyanka Tripathi trends on Twitter: Actor Arjun Bijlani lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, defeating Divyanka Tripathi in the grand finale task. This hasn't gone down well with Divyanka's fans who think that the channel was biased towards Arjun since the very beginning of the show. Many Twitter users have taken to the platform to express their disappointment over Divyanka losing the trophy in a task where the finalists were made to compete in a water task.
Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and Divyanka Tripathi were pitted against each other in a water task during the grand finale stunt. Among the three, only Arjun knew how to swim and that's one of the reasons why Divyanka's fans think that the makers were not fair in assigning tasks to the finalists. Check out a few tweets here:
Divyanka, who rose to fame with her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, emerged as a total surprise in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor was one of the strongest performers of the season and proved her spirit in each task. So much so that even Rohit said that Divyanka has excelled in her performances in the show and he never saw a contestant as brave as her in all the seasons so far. Therefore, the fans felt cheated and were taken aback when Arjun won the show at the end.
